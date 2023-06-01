Alexa Bliss opens up about her time away from WWE and how she had no idea she was pregnant.

As noted, the former multi-time WWE women’s champion announced her pregnancy two days ago along with her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera. During a recent interview with The Messenger Bliss stated that she was preparing for her return to the company when she was suddenly hit with a wave of cramping.

I was preparing for my return in the ring and I was just having really bad cramping. I thought that was weird,” Bliss recalled on Wednesday. “So then I just decided to take a test and then I think I said, ‘Oh s—t.’

Bliss had been gone for months due to outside projects, one which included an appearance on the hit FOX series The Masked Singer. She admits that the pregnancy came at the perfect time because she was already off of television, and that WWE extended her contract so she’ll be good to compete whenever she does decide to return.

WWE gave me time off for [Masked Singer] to kind of fully dive into that experience with rehearsals, vocal lessons, and all that stuff. Storyline-wise, I was not on TV anyway, so it really kind of worked out perfectly. [WWE] extended my contract, and so it’s just basically come back when I’m ready. Probably a month after the baby, I’ll start probably getting back into the gym, and getting ready for to see what my in-ring return looks like.

There are no exact details as to how long Bliss’s contract has been extended. She signed with WWE back in 2013 and worked on the NXT brand until 2016. Due to her time away she was not on this year’s WrestleMania 39 card. You can check out her full interview with The Messenger by clicking here.