Major League Wrestling issued the following statement announcing that National Openweight champion Alexander Hammerstone will be in action on this week’s episode of Fusion, which will be the promotion’s first show back since their COVID-19 shutdown.

MLW returns this Wednesday night November 18 at 7pm ET with the premiere of FUSION on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV and YouTube.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

Ranked #1 in Major League Wrestling since the summer of 2019, “Your Boy Hammer” is marching into #TheRestart looking to make a statement.

Hammerstone is considered the driving force behind the retaking of Major League Wrestling from the grips of CONTRA Unit in October. Recruiting a who’s who in MLW to unite and take back the league, Hammerstone put Jacob Fatu and CONTRA in his crosshairs.

Now, the “CONTRA Hunter” looks to drop the hammer on the shadowy international cabal once and for all… but first, he steps into the ring this Wednesday night as Major League Wrestling restarts.