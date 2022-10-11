WWE SmackDown Superstar Aliyah has been out of action since September with rib and shoulder injuries.

Aliyah has not wrestled since she and Raquel Rodriguez dropped the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to Damage CTRL on the September 12 RAW. The title loss came just two weeks after they won the straps. Aliyah took to Twitter in late September to reveal a bruise on her shoulder, as seen below, and it was reported that her undisclosed injury was believed to be minor, and that she was expected back to work that same week, but that did not happen.

In an update, Aliyah took to Instagram today and posted a clip from her last match, confirming that she was injured in the title loss to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. She also revealed that she suffered an AC sprain and an elevated first rib injury.

Aliyah said she does not know when she will be back in the ring, or what the future holds, but she can’t wait to wrestle again. She also thanked everyone for their support.

Aliyah’s full statement reads like this:



“It’s been a month so here I go straight from the horses mouth: I have to say my last match was probably one of my most favorite. And I would like to thank my tag partner Raquel and Damage CTRL And everyone involved. Yes I got injured mid match, however I have this overwhelming gratitude towards the incident because I felt like it pulled out a version of me that I never even knew existed. “Keep going!” I remember thinking. “I never get opportunities like this one” another voice in my head screamed. So idc I’m going to keep going and keep showing out. The emotions and energy I was feeling in the moment truly lit me up inside and I felt INDESTRUCTIBLE in that moment (yes, with an elevated first rib and ac sprain and all.) I am very grateful to get to do what I do and I hope my passion and efforts transcended thru your television screen. I don’t know what the future holds or when I’ll be back. But I just want to say thank you for everyone that has reached out. I really can’t wait to get back in the ring. [black heart emoji]”



Below is the full Instagram post made today, along with the aforementioned tweet from September 29:

