Next week’s RAW will feature Chad Gable and Otis vs. Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano. Sarah Schreiber interviewed Alpha Academy after the show and Gable said Owens and Gargano didn’t have the guts to accept the match in Minnesota, but he doesn’t care if it happens in Canada or where the match is, the result will be the same – The Academy will put them down, 1-2-3.

Gable then declared that once they defeat Gargano and Owens, he plans to bring a podium into the ring and raise the American flag while Otis sings the National Anthem of the United States.

Next week’s RAW will also feature Damian Priest vs. Matt Riddle. Schreiber interviewed The Judgment Day on RAW Talk and asked if Priest was prepared. Priest said Riddle has always been someone who doesn’t know what’s best, and now he has to send Riddle on a trip to see WWE Hall of Famer Edge on the Mountain of Omnipotence. The Judgment Day joked that no one even knows what that means. Priest then said Riddle will fall like everyone else, and The Judgment Day will rise.

RAW Talk also featured Kevin Patrick interviewing The Brawling Brutes about Friday’s SmackDown match against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

