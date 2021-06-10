AEW and AAA superstar Andrade El Idolo issued a short statement on his Twitter earlier this morning reminding fans that he made his name in wrestling prior to joining WWE, and teases that he will continue to make his name elsewhere. The former NXT champion writes, “I was not born in WWE,I’m ex WWE, yes! but EX CMLL EX NJPW, Now I’m the Superstar of @AEW and @luchalibreaaa What’s next?”

Yo no nací en WWE,trabajé con ellos que es diferente, pero si soy ex WWE, ex CMLL, ex NJPW,ex independent.Hoy Soy SUPERSTAR AEW Y AAA 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/WDzg3WuPkF — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) June 10, 2021

El Idolo made his debut for AEW on last Friday’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, where he joined Vickie Guerrero and warned the roster that he will be attempting to become the new face of the promotion. His high-stakes AAA Mega championship matchup against Kenny Omega has also been confirmed for AAA’s TripleMania XXIX pay per view.