Andrade has requested his WWE release.

Andrade asked for his release while at the RAW taping this past Monday night, according to an exclusive report from Wrestling Inc.

There is no word yet on if the release will be granted, but we will keep you updated. Andrade is still listed as a member of the WWE RAW roster as of this writing.

As noted earlier today, Andrade trended on social media after dropping “WWE” from his Twitter handle. You can click here for that report, which includes an interesting comment he made on Instagram this morning.

The former WWE NXT Champion and former WWE United States Champion last appeared on RAW at the time of the 2020 WWE Draft in October. He then took some time off to undergo a minor procedure after the Draft, and was never officially drafted to RAW or SmackDown. He was scheduled to be out of action for around a month, but has not been seen since.

Stay tuned for more on Andrade’s WWE status.

