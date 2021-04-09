Former WWE Superstar Andrade is apparently not thrilled with the idea of WWE expanding in Mexico.

WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan appeared on The Colin Cowherd Podcast earlier this week to promote WrestleMania 37 Week. Khan noted that WWE is “hyper-focused” on expanding in Latin America, specifically in Mexico. He noted that two smaller companies currently run in Mexico, but he feels that if you were to add the WWE effect to one of those promotions, then it could find much success with the same local stars, and a free-to-air TV product. Khan clarified that WWE is not looking to buy a promotion in Mexico, but they are looking to start something from scratch, perhaps a WWE NXT Mexico brand that has been rumored, or something bigger like WWE’s own Lucha Libre company in the country. Khan believes if WWE put their production values into a brand in Mexico, and kept it authentic, then it would be very successful.

Andrade responded to a report on Khan’s comments and wrote, “More talent for sitting in the locker room!”

Andrade was released from his WWE contract back on March 21, after requesting the departure on March 8. He had not been used since October 2020, which explains his frustration over talents “sitting in the locker room” like many WWE wrestlers are doing these days.

There’s no word on what’s next for Andrade, but he recently teased a match with NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, and teased signing a new contract with an unknown promotion.

More talent for sitting in the locker room! https://t.co/QwUKTrIfnX — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) April 8, 2021

