A scheduling update for an upcoming episode of AEW Collision.

According to TNT programming, the April 6th edition of Collision will be airing at 11:30pm EST due to the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament. It normally airs at 8pm EST. This means that AEW will not have to go up against night one of WWE WrestleMania 40, which is on the same night and begins at 7pm EST. This will not be the first time Collision has had to go up against a WWE premium live event.

That’s not all. The April 6th AEW Collision will not air live and instead will be taped following the April 3rd edition of Dynamite, which takes place in Worcester, Massachusetts. No matches have been determined as of this writing. Stay tuned.