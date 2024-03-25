Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw takes place from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois and will broadcast live on the USA Network. The matches and segments that have been announced for the program can be found below.

-CM Punk returns

-Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh

-Andrade vs. Ivar

-Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae

-Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed

-Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura