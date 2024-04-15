Even more details have emerged regarding Drew McIntyre’s ongoing negotiations with WWE.

In an update from a story we published here at WrestlingHeadlines.com earlier today, McIntyre has yet to reach a new deal with WWE, as his current deal is reportedly expected to expire before the end of June.

According to sources that Fightful Select have spoken to, “The Scottish Warrior” has been professional in handling the contract situation, despite things moving along much later than was originally expected.

The previous Vice President of Talent Relations for WWE, Dan Ventrelle, who recently parted ways with the company, had only reached out to McIntyre in March when he had already been booked for a significant program for WrestleMania XL.

It’s also worth noting that McIntyre is heavily included in the advertising for the upcoming WWE Clash At The Castle 2024 premium live event, which is being held in his home land of Scotland this year on June 15, 2024, despite his contract situation with the company not being clear by the time of the show.

Drew McIntyre has yet to comment publicly regarding his contract situation.

