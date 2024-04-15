– Take this for what you will, but The Rock has made another WWE reference on social media. On Monday, “The Final Boss” surfaced on X and shared photos of John Cena’s return at WrestleMania XL along with a caption that reads, “The Rock can always see you, boy. Final Boss.”

The Rock can always see you boy. – Final Boss pic.twitter.com/O11rkvAdib — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 15, 2024

– Also in the world of WWE on X today is some back-and-forth between Sami Zayn and Chad Gable ahead of their WWE Intercontinental Championship showdown tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw in Zayn’s hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Things got started on Saturday when Gable wrote, “Free lessons are over for Sami. Time for him to find out why I’ll always be the master as he remains the apprentice. Get a ticket. Now.” Zayn fired back today, writing, “You said I owed you a favor, I’m happy to give it – tonight we go 1-on-1 for the IC Title. But know this – on the biggest stage, the most dominant champion in WWE history threw everything he had at me. I took it all & came out on top. This is Montreal. Bring your absolute best.”

You said I owed you a favor, I’m happy to give it – tonight we go 1-on-1 for the IC Title. But know this – on the biggest stage, the most dominant champion in WWE history threw everything he had at me. I took it all & came out on top. This is Montreal. Bring your absolute best. https://t.co/yynf3S6k8C pic.twitter.com/hVxJhuz2dd — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 15, 2024

– Finally, WWE also surfaced on X today to congratulate Logan Paul and Nina Agdal. As noted earlier today, the happy couple announced on social media that they are expecting their first child together. “Congrats to U.S. Champion Logan Paul and Nina Agdal, who announced that they’re expecting their first child together!”