Rossy Ogawa likes the idea of bringing some WWE talent into the mix for his new promotion.

As noted earlier today, the former STARDOM executive launched his new promotion, Marigold, and in a new interview with Tokyo Sports, Ogawa spoke about his interest in working with WWE going forward.

“[WWE] has been very good to me,” he said. “I think they’re buying into what I’ve been doing to raise IYO [SKY], Kairi [Sane], and Giulia. Relationship with WWE? I think there will be some kind of announcement from the other side in the future.”

He continued, “I’d like to invite players from the other side (WWE)…I’d like to be able to do something like that.'”

Later in the interview, Ogawa even teased Marigold possibly becoming a feeder-system for WWE.

“Maybe it will become a (WWE) ranch…”

Check out the complete interview at Tokyo-Sports.co.jp.