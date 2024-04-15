The final numbers are in for the SmackDown After WrestleMania show for this year.

On Friday, April 12, 2024, WWE Friday Night SmackDown drew 2.499 million viewers, according to Wrestle Nomics. The show is down from the previous week’s show on April 5, 2024, which drew 2.6 million viewers.

The show drew a 0.76 rating in the key 18 to 49 year old demographic. This is also down from the 4/5 episode, which finished with a 0.8 in the same coveted demo.

The 4/12 SmackDown was the annual WWE SmackDown After WrestleMania show, which marks the first episode for the blue brand after the annual two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”