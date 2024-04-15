The final numbers are in for the latest installment of AEW’s weekly one-hour Friday night late-night program.

On Friday, April 12, 2024, AEW Rampage drew 295,000 viewers, according to Wrestle Nomics. The show is up from the previous week’s show on April 5, 2024, which drew 267,000 viewers.

The show drew a 0.08 rating in the key 18 to 49 year old demographic. This is same as the 4/5 episode, which also finished with a 0.08 in the same coveted demo.

The 4/12 Rampage featured Julia Hart vs. Leyla Hirsch for the TBS Women’s Championship, Orange Cassidy vs. Alex Reynolds, Jay White vs. Matt Sydal and Angelo Parker vs. Zak Knight.