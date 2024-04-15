WWE Raw Results 4/15/24

Bell Centre

Montreal, Canada

Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan Segment

Rhea Ripley: So, obviously you guys know what’s going on right now, right? After the attack last week from Liv Morgan, I’ve now been told that I’m stuck on the bench for quite a few months. I’ve also been informed, I don’t care, I’m flustered, okay? I’m angry, right now. I’m pissed off. You know why? Because I’ve been told that I need to vacate the one thing that means the most to me, my Women’s World Championship. Yes, it is. This, right here, this championship, this means the most to me in my entire life, and that’s why this is so painful. Revenge tour. This is only because of your stupid revenge tour, Liv. Are you kidding me? Because of your revenge tour, are you bloody killing me right now?

You know, I could’ve actually had some respect for you if you decided to go face-to-face. But instead, you decided to blindside me, like the coward that I know you are. And I understand, because I would’ve dropped you exactly where you stood. So, this is a warning to whoever wins my Women’s World Championship. When I come back, I’m coming back for blood. But I’m not just going to be gone because of an injury, I’m going to be gone because when I find Liv back there, I swear, they are going to have to lock me up in Montreal jail. Let here go. Come on, come get me.

Adam Pearce and security guards are trying to prevent Ripley from getting into a brawl with Liv Morgan on the stage. Ripley proceeds to headbutt one of the security guards to close the segment.

– Rhea Ripley shared a nice embrace with The Judgment Day in the backstage area. Ripley tells the boys to keep The Judgment Day on top.

First Match: Sheamus vs. Ivar

