WWE returns to the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada this evening for this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for the show:

WWE RAW Spoiler Lineup

* Rhea Ripley promo

* Sheamus returns to Raw, will face Ivar tonight

* Tag title presentation

* New Day vs. DIY vs. Creed Bros (title contender match)

* Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell (two segments)

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Andrade

* Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (two segments)

* Cody Rhodes promo

* Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor

* IC Title: Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable (Three segments)

WWE Raw Backstage News

* Natalya vs. Xia Li, Otis vs. Ludwig Kaiser is set for the WWE Main Event Tapings

* Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh is set for WWE Speed

* Rod Zapata is set to referee the main event of the evening

* JD McDonagh is supposed to accompany Dominik

