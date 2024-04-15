With a new era comes new titles.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Fightful Select is reporting that new titles could be coming to the tag-team division.

As seen at WrestleMania XL, the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships were split into Raw Tag-Team Championships won by Awesome Truth and SmackDown Tag-Team Championships won by A-Town Down Under.

According to the internal rundown for tonight’s show in Montreal, an in-ring World Tag-Team Title Championship presentation is scheduled for early in the show.

