The WWE Speed Championship Tournament continues.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, a match was taped inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada for this week’s episode of WWE Speed on X.

Taped for the ongoing tournament to crown the first-ever WWE Speed Champion for the new weekly WWE on X digital series was Ricochet in one-on-one action against JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day.

In the match, Ricochet emerged victorious, advancing in the WWE Speed Championship Tournament.

WWE Speed airs every Wednesday at Noon Eastern Time on X.