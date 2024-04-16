The action got underway early in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Monday night.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, a match was taped inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada for this week’s episode of WWE Speed on X, which saw Ricochet defeat JD McDonagh to emerge victorious in the ongoing WWE Speed Championship Tournament.

Following the WWE Speed taping, a pair of bouts were filmed for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

Otis pinned Ludvig Kaiser in the first of two bouts taped for the show. In the second and final match, Natalya defeated Xia Li with the Sharpshooter to earn a submission victory.

From there, things switched over to the live WWE Monday Night Raw episode. Check out our complete results here: WWE Raw Results 4/15/24.