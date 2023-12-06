Ava Raine has a lot of stroke around WWE NXT these days.

As noted, the NXT Superstar appeared in multiple backstage segments on this week’s NXT Deadline 2023 go-home episode of NXT on USA.

In her first appearance, she confirmed the addition of Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James in a Steel Cage Match for this Saturday’s NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event.

Later in the show, Ava Raine appeared once again, this time in a backstage segment with Carmelo Hayes. Hayes informed Trick Williams that he did not set him up for the Lexis King attack weeks ago, and that he spoke with Ava and she’s gonna get a match booked for he and King at NXT Deadline 2023.

Hayes said he was gonna prove it to Trick that he’s not friends with King. Trick told him that’s good and said Hayes will open the show on Saturday, and then he’ll close the show.

