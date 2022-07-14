Former AEW world champion Adam Page was being interviewed by Tony Schiavone on this evening’s Fyter Fest, which ended up with John Silver and Alex Reynolds standing side-by-side with the Hangman and challenging the House of Black to a six-man tag team contest.

Dark Order's John Silver & Alex Reyolds challenge the House of Black for this FRIDAY #AEWRampage: #FyterFest Tune into TBS NOW, for #AEWDynamite: #FyterFest Night 1 pic.twitter.com/gZYsivmQMc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022

Updated line-up for AEW Rampage Fyter Fest Night One:

* ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham defends against Lee Moriarty

* The Gunn Club explains why they turned on The Acclaimed

* House of Black vs. Adam Page, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds

* Private Party vs. The Lucha Brothers