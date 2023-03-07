Jimmy Jacobs has been announced for the 2023 Class of the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame.

GCW announced today that Jacobs will be inducted into the Indi Wrestling Hall of Fame on Sunday, April 2 in Los Angeles. He will be inducted by Alex Shelley, who is the current GCW World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion.

Jacobs currently works behind-the-scenes in Impact Wrestling. He worked WWE creative from March 2015 – October 2017. Jacobs began wrestling in 1999, and is a five-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, and a one-time PWG World Tag Team Champion.

AEW Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels was previously announced as the headliner for the 2023 Class of the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame. He will be inducted by Frankie Kazarian. It was later announced that Cheerleader Melissa will also go into the Hall this year, and she will be inducted by Dave Prazak, who was inducted into the inaugural Class last year.

The 2023 Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 2 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles during WWE’s WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

