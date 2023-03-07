Candice Michelle vividly remembers her feud with Melina in WWE.

The former women’s champion recently spoke with Steve Fall from WrestlingNews.Co about this topic, where she explained how Melina came up in the wrestling scene and she came up through Hollywood, so the two never saw eye to eye. Check out her full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says Melina was hesitant to drop the title to her:

She did not want this to happen. She did not want to drop that title to me. I came from Hollywood and I understood it. She came up from wrestling and wrestling schools and doing Indie shows, and to her, she put the work in more so than me in her mind. But she didn’t see the work that I put in leaving Wisconsin and going to Hollywood and the auditions I did every day. It’s the same thing, just from a different standpoint, right? So her hating that so much was very difficult, yet it pushed me to be extra great.

Says Melina wouldn’t speak to her to plan the match, but it helped motivate her:

I mean, there were times when we’re going into that match, I legit didn’t know if that was going to be a shoot match, or we’re going to have a match. Like I had no idea what we’re going to do, and I didn’t train in wrestling so I was like, I don’t know, we’re going out there to fight. I just know I’m going out there. I have an opportunity to go out there, so we’ll see what happens. We get out there and we put on one hell of a show. The next one would come. I’d be like, ‘What are we gonna do?’ It was like, she wouldn’t even talk to me and I was like, so frustrated. I’m like, I want to give it my all and be my best and I can’t work with this girl. What I just learned is that hate in that moment made me respect her because it pushed me. So after the fact years later, I just shook her hand, and we’re friends now, and I just said ‘You know what? Thank you for that because I’m not so sure I would have become the champion if you were nice to me back then.

Elsewhere in the interview, Michelle opened up about what has been holding her back from making a WWE return. You can read about that here.