Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Dragon Gate Star Ho Ho Lun will be taking on KC Navarro in singles-action at this weekend’s Blood & Thunder event from Gilley’s in Dallas Texas. Full details, including an updated look at the show’s lineup, can be found below.

Dragon Gate’s Ho Ho Lun vs. KC Navarro has been added to MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas this Friday, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

“Ho Ho Lun representing Dragon Gate against KC Navarro promises to be a great high-flying fight,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “This Friday’s show is a historic one as MLW will host several interpromotional bouts on this card, between All Japan, AAA and Dragon Gate’s participation.”

Middleweights will clash in a fast-paced bout featuring Dragon Gate’s Ho Ho Lun as he makes his MLW debut against the electrifying aerial speedster KC Navarro.

This bout marks Navarro’s return to competition for the first time since nZo’s savage attack on Navarro in late 2021. The road to a comeback has not been easy with Navarro suffering a debilitating neck injury, which required an extensive hospital stay and significant physical therapy.

🎟 Buy tickets starting at $10 at: www.MLWDallas.com.

Will the exceptionally talented international athlete Ho Ho Lun win big in his debut and spoil Navarro’s comeback? Will Navarro make a statement with a decisive victory? Find out this Friday in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!

Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 21 to Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with MLW: Blood & Thunder.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

Texas Tornado Match for the World Tag Team Championship:

5150 (champions) vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Falls Count Anywhere for the World Heavyweight Championship:

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Pagano

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Mystery Middleweight 3-way World Title Fight:

Tajiri (champion) vs. Myron Reed vs. ???

National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman

“Dallas vs. Houston” Featherweight Bout

Miranda Gordy vs. Rok-C

Davey Richards vs. ACH

Middleweight Title Eliminator

TJP vs. Matt Cross

¡Mixed Lucha Trios Match!

Aramis, El Dragon & ??? vs. Arez, Gino Medina & Mini Abismo Negro

Open Contract Challenge

Dallas’ EJ Nduka vs. ???

A violent opportunity for King Muertes

Middleweight Bout

Ho Ho Lun vs. KC Navarro

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Cesar Duran

Richard Holliday

Alicia Atout

Savio Vega

All Japan’s Saito Bros

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.