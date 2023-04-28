Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode will air on TNT at 6:30pm ET.

The standard Rampage timeslot is 10pm ET, but this week’s show was previously moved to 5:30pm ET due to coverage of the NHL Playoffs. Then on Thursday, AEW began advertising a start time of 6:30pm ET, while the official TNT website schedule had a start time of 2:30pm ET listed.

Now TNT has confirmed that tonight’s episode will begin at 6:30pm.

Tonight’s Rampage was taped on Wednesday from the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Spoilers can be found at this link. Below is the line-up for tonight:

* A promo by The Outcasts

* Jay White and Juice Robinson vs. Shawn Spears and Ricky Starks

* Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee vs. Freddie Pierce and Cha-Cha Charlie

* Anna Jay vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. Ryzin, Cameron Stewart and Dante Casanova

* Jay Lethal vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler with Mark Briscoe as the special ringside enforcer

