WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus will defend their titles against rivals The Creed Brothers at Battleground.

Julius Creed and Brutus Creed have been chasing the straps for months now. Gallus retained over The Creed Brothers and The Dyad in a Triple Threat on the April 18 NXT show. They also retained over The Creed Brothers plus Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in another Triple Threat at NXT Stand & Deliver on April 1.

The 2023 NXT Battleground Premium Live Event is scheduled for this Sunday, May 28 from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT Women’s Title Tournament Finals

Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The Creed Brothers vs. Gallus (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title

Joe Gacy vs. Tyler Bate vs. Wes Lee (c)

NXT Heritage Cup Title Match

Dragon Lee vs. Noam Dar (c)

Match held under British Rounds Rules.

Last Man Standing Match

Dijak vs. Ilja Dragunov

