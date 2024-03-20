Another high-ranking executive has exited WWE.

John Porco, who began his journey with WWE as a public relations officer in 1999 after graduating from Fordham University, has parted ways with the company after a long tenure spanning 24 years. During his time at WWE, Porco held various key positions such as Director of Live Events, Senior Director of Live Event Marketing, and ultimately rose to the position of Senior Vice President of Live Events before being promoted to Executive Vice President of Live Events in May 2022.

According to reports from PWInsider, Porco’s departure occurred last month, although the specific reasons behind his exit have not been disclosed to the public.

Stepping into Porco’s shoes is Justin Scalise, who brings considerable experience to the role. Scalise has been a part of WWE since 2006 and previously served as the company’s Senior Vice President of Live Events.

Porco’s departure adds to a series of recent exits among WWE’s executive ranks, including notable figures like former Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn, former company president Frank Riddick, and former EVP of Human Resources Suzette Ramirez-Carr.