PWInsider recently covered speculation regarding the status of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley’s contracts with TNA. According to their sources, there are indications that their contracts might be coming to an end soon. Although specific timeframes were mentioned, direct attempts to reach out to Shelley and Sabin for confirmation remained unanswered.

However, insiders close to TNA have corroborated these claims, suggesting that there might be some truth to the reports. Additionally, there have been murmurs within the wrestling community about changes in TNA’s contract offers. Recent offers have reportedly deviated from the expectations set during talent meetings held in the past months. While details about the Motor City Machine Guns’ situation remain unclear, there are suggestions that TNA is leaning towards per-date deals instead of traditional full-time contracts for some talents.

It’s worth noting that the Motor City Machine Guns were confirmed to have signed new deals with TNA around March 23 of the previous year. Both Sabin and Shelley have earned widespread respect in the wrestling industry, with Shelley having notable stints in NXT, NJPW, AEW, ROH, and MLW, while Sabin has made appearances in AEW, NJPW, ROH, and CMLL over the past 15 years.