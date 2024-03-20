The viewership numbers are in for the March 19th episode of NXT on USA.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 569,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.18 in the 18-49 demographic. Viewership was down from the March 12th episode, which had 588,000 viewers, but the key demo was up two points from last Tuesday.

NXT featured top stars on the program like Tony D’Angelo, Trick Williams, Ilja Dragunov, and continued the yellow and black brand’s build towards Stand & Deliver. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.