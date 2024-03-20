A new segment has been announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan has announced on social media that top superstar Will Ospreay will speak to the AEW fanbase.

Wednesday Night Will Ospreay! We'll hear from @WillOspreay TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite! Very few tickets remain, TONIGHT will be SOLD OUT, with some of the planet's loudest wrestling fans LIVE in Toronto for a huge Wednesday Night ! Don't miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/XpxDvf4TCs — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 20, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TONIGHT:

DYNAMITE:

-Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland in an ‘I Quit’ match for the AEW TNT Championship

-Eddie Kingston vs. Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship

-Chris Jericho vs. HOOK

-Deonna Purrazzo & Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm & Mariah May

-We’ll hear from Mercedes Mone

-We’ll hear from Will Ospreay

AEW will also be airing Rampage live immediately following Dynamite. That lineup can be found below.

RAMPAGE:

-Best Friends vs. Don Callis Family Wild Card for the Tag Team Tournament

-Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue in a street fight