Nick Aldis is dealing with a torn bicep.

According to PW Insider, the National Treasure underwent surgery on March 20 for the mentioned injury and is not foreseen to miss any scheduled appearances as the General Manager for WWE SmackDown.

Aldis later verified the news on social media. He writes:

Yes, I just got out of surgery for a ruptured bicep tendon, and yes, the sheets had it within minutes. God bless ’em. Must be a slow news day…anyway it was a freak accident, I’m on the mend, and I will continue to fulfill my obligations.