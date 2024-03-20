Two new matches have been added to tonight’s AEW Rampage.
Konsouke Takeshita will be taking on Rocky Romero in a singles contest. Katsuyori Shibata, fresh-off his loss to Bryan Danielson, will be in action as well. As a reminder, Rampage takes place immediately following Dynamite on TBS.
SPECIAL Wednesday Night #AEWRampage!@CocaColaClsm | Toronto, ON
LIVE 10/9c | @TBSNetwork@TheDonCallis Family’s @takesoup will face @azucarRoc TONIGHT on a special LIVE #AEW Rampage from the Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto following directly after #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/DIjiPhRe0w
UPDATED LINEUP FOR TONIGHT:
DYNAMITE:
-Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland in an ‘I Quit’ match for the AEW TNT Championship
-Eddie Kingston vs. Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship
-Chris Jericho vs. HOOK
-Deonna Purrazzo & Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm & Mariah May
-We’ll hear from Mercedes Mone
-We’ll hear from Will Ospreay
RAMPAGE:
-Best Friends vs. Don Callis Family Wild Card for the Tag Team Tournament
-Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue in a street fight