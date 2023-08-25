Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer explained why he preferred to being a babyface instead of a heel.

“You know, even today, like at these cons and stuff we go to, the best compliment I can get is somebody will come up to me, and they’ll go, I hope you don’t get mad about this, but my grandmother hated your guts. Mission accomplished. I like being the bad guy. I like getting my ass kicked when it’s time. I like doing nasty things to people and eliciting the reaction that makes them want to love that baby face and makes his job easy. And my job is easy. I hope you don’t get mad at randoms in WCW.”

