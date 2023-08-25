Charlotte Flair is one of WWE’s top superstars, but that doesn’t mean the former 14-time women’s champion doesn’t have her eyes set on a life outside of wrestling.

The Queen spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Superstar Crossover, where she told Josh Martinez that she would be interested in working as an actor, then discusses her role as a global ambassador for Smile Train.

Day by day. I’m hoping something happens, but I don’t know what that looks like. I’d love to star in a movie or a series. During my off time, I did have the opportunity to become a global ambassador for Smile Train. So that’s been really rewarding working with the community on my off time. So I don’t know, just whatever happens next.

Martinez would then ask Charlotte if she would ever get into bodybuilding. This was her response:

I mean, I contemplate doing one, but I haven’t signed up yet, but I do love the bodybuilding world.

