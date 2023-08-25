Cody Rhodes has a big idea.

The American Nightmare spoke about bringing back the hotline, which was made famous by Mean Gene Okerlund in WCW. The hotline had fans pay an amount to hear real scoops or storyline spoilers from the pro-wrestlers themselves. Cody explained to the After The Bell podcast why he thinks this would be a good idea.

Here is what I would love to bring back, and maybe you guys know somebody who could do this. If I had any smidge of power, I would bring back the hotline. I would absolutely bring back the hotline. You can now do it as a text line, essentially, but there were real scoops, occasionally, on the hotline. Or, they were vague enough to where, if you were a fan, you knew. ‘Oh, he’s talking about Big Boss Man.’

He continues by saying that the hotline is a cash grab, but would put the Cody flair on things to make it more interesting.

The hotline, I get it that it was a cash grab. ‘Pay X amount of money.’ I get that. Maybe we lessen that part to an extent. I would host the weekly hotline. I want to drop five things. Say I drop three things, one of them is real. You have to wade through it all. ‘See, you should be following the hotline.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)