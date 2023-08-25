Warner Brother Discovery has delayed Dune Part Two until 2024.

The film, which stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, and former WWE superstar Batista was set to hit theaters this November but has been pushed back to 2024 due to the ongoing SAG/WGA strike with the AMPTP.

The Animal will be reprising his role Glossu Rabban in Dune Part Two, which is now set to release in March. The latest trailer for the film can be found below.