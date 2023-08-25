Matt Hardy discusses the Texas Chainsaw Deathmatch from AEW Fight for the Fallen.

The Broken One spoke on the matchup, which featured his brother Jeff Hardy and Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, on the latest edition of his Extreme Life podcast. Hardy beings by addressing the criticism the match received from fans and why it didn’t bother him because it got people talking.

I was okay with it. I was happy with what we watched back, with what we saw back, when I actually watched it back. You know, there was a company that was paying X amount of dollars for us to support the video game and they had a very specific vision and our job was to go out there and fulfill that vision, and that’s what we did to the best of our ability. That’s why you saw these weird weapons being used. That’s why you saw the weird hammer that was very specific for the finish. You know, there were many things that were very specific and we followed that very, very closely and we did everything they asked us to do and they were ecstatic at the end of the night. So that was a win. I just checked out the YouTube views from last week and the two top YouTube viewed videos are The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch and the Chris Jericho segment with Don Callis, the family thing, and those are the only two videos that have well over 400,000 views. I know there are people who are die-hard and smart about the business who hate stuff like that. Obviously, I don’t hate stuff like that. I’m the guy who played Broken Matt Hardy, but I do have to say there’s still some people who are okay with the hokeyness of wrestling, more casual, and they still truly exist.

At one point in the match the iconic Texas Chainsaw character Leatherface came out to cause havoc. Hardy revealed that the person under the Leatherface mask was none other than AEW President, Tony Khan.

Tony Khan was really into the idea of doing this match. He was really excited about the sponsorship and that they were going to be donating that portion of the money to the Maui charity, which is a great cause, obviously, but Tony was so into this match, he actually dressed up as Leatherface. He had to play Leatherface and he ran out with a chainsaw. How committed to the gig, right? He gave us Leatherface guys. Sorry to spoil that but Tony Khan was Leatherface running out swinging the chainsaw.

Elsewhere on his podcast, Hardy spoke about WWE star Shelton Benjamin and how he feels the longtime veteran would have been a main event player if he joined the industry today. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)