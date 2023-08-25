WWE star Santos Escobar recently joined Babyfaces Radio for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on potentially challenging Rey Mysterio for the U.S. title and how he’s still not cleared for a return. Highlights from the interview are below.

Whether he would challenge his idol Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship:

Absolutely, yes. We already went at it just to get an opportunity at this title. Now that he holds the title, the one thing I know for sure is that he will give me an opportunity when the time comes. I’m not ready to compete right now because of Austin Theory, and before I go for the title, I would like to repay Austin in kind.

Says he is still not cleared for return:

I’m not cleared to compete right now as it is, because of Austin Theory, but trust me, my mind, my heart are strong. I’m a strong willed person. I will comeback. When I comeback, I will come back full steam.

Back in July, Escobar did an interview discussing how much he’s enjoyed reviving the LWO with Rey Mysterio. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)