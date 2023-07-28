WWE star Santos Escobar recently joined Metro UK for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including some insight into the LWO’s theme song using Eddie Guerrero’s famous ‘Viva la Raza’ catchphrase.

Escobar states that WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio should be given full credit for the phrase being used, adding that the lucha-libre legend in a genius in the industry and credits him for being “all that is good” in pro wrestling.

That was Rey’s idea. Rey’s a genius. Every single good thing that you could say about this industry, he is that. Sure enough with that, [Rey] said, “We need something that elevates the LWO and pays respect and homage to who we need to do it. I believe that’s – as opposed to having us imitate him every step of the way, which I feel would not be the right move, we have that [instead]. It’s sort of like him saying, “It’s my people! I’ll leave you to decide if they’re good enough.” That’s it! Viva la Raza.

