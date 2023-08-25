WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently spoke with Good Karma Wrestling about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on Lance Archer and why he thinks AEW should have made the Murderhawk Monster a bigger deal. Highlights from the interview are below.

Doesn’t know why Lance Archer isn’t a bigger star in AEW:

I don’t know, they just don’t like the flavor I guess. It’s a shame because Lance has everything. I’ve helped him work on his promos he’s raised those up. I don’t know what else he needs to do but I can’t figure it out.

How much he’s enjoyed working for AEW:

It has meant so much to me, being gone for so long and not being able to get out there and then AEW gives me an opportunity and they’ve kept me around. They like what I do, whether in the ring or out of the ring, or helping the guys work on promos, whatever it is, I don’t mind doing it, I enjoy doing it. It’s what I should be doing. Teaching.

