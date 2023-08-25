AEW President Tony Khan recently chatted with the Hollywood Reporter to hype up this Sunday’s All In pay-per-view in London, as well as discuss his promotion’s financial growth since they launched in 2019. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How AEW grossed well above $100 million dollars in 2023:

I typically talk about how I reinvest a lot of money. I have reinvested a lot of the money we gross in this business. Last year, we grossed over $100 million. This year, we’ll gross far more than $100 million – we’ll see where it ends up. But last year was $100 million, this year is going to be a lot more with video game revenue [for AEW Fight Forever, released this summer], Wembley revenue and the addition and [weekly TNT show, launched in June on TNT,] Collision. So our grosses will be far higher this year, and I’ve reinvested much of the money we’ve grossed back into the business.

Says he’s still working off the original investment AEW received back in 2019:

I’m still working off the original investment into the business, but have not had to put in more. And then we are reinvesting money to grow it as an international business. We’ve launched the video game, expanded the TV calendar, expanded the pay-per-view calendar and the merchandising. We have a valuation of, well people have approached me with billion-dollar offers. So the business has grown. I’m not turning over huge cash profits. But as we approach the new media rights renewal, that is really the key not only to weekly profitability and cash flow, but also another large multiplier on top of the business valuation.

Whether he will take AEW public:

I’m not interested in that at this time.

Matt Hardy recently revealed that Tony Khan played the role of Leatherface during the Texas Chainsaw Deathmatch on AEW Fight for the Fallen. You can read about that here.