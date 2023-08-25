Captain Insano may be teaming up with top AEW stars to make his in-ring debut soon.

Paul Wight played the Captain Insano character in Adam Sandler’s 1998 hit Waterboy, and AEW later fueled speculation by filing to trademark the name, specific to video game use, in July 2021. Wight, and AEW President Tony Khan, would go on to tease the arrival of Insano in AEW as Khan worked to secure the rights to the character. Khan is good friends with one of the Waterboy writers/creators, and it was revealed in March 2022 that Insano would likely debut in AEW within “the next couple of months” as Khan, and Wight, finally secured the rights to the character. Wight said an outfit had been created, and that they had “some pretty fun stuff” planned with the idea that the character would be a “bright spot” on AEW programming. Insano finally appeared on AEW TV, but not for a match, as he was featured on the November 16, 2022 Dynamite episode in The Acclaimed’s music video for the “A Hand for a Hand” diss track against Swerve In Our Glory. Wight, as Insano, even appeared in a backstage photo with The Acclaimed, seen below. That was the last we heard of Insano until Wight tweeted in late June how he planned to have fun with the Captain Insano character before retiring for good.

Wight, who previously said the main reason he signed with AEW in February 2021 was to do commentary, has only wrestled four matches for the company, and his last match was a win over Austin Green at the March 30, 2022 Elevation tapings. However, word now is that he could be returning to the ring soon, and working as Captain Insano.

Wight recently mentioned how he wanted to wrestle Kenny Omega at AEW All In, and now a new report from Fightful Select notes that at one point a big six-man match was discussed with Captain Insano and The Hardys vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh.

The match likely will not happen this weekend in London as it was noted that Jeff Hardy can’t get into the UK due to his criminal record in the United States, and there was talk of Singh having some sort of complications as well.

It was also said that AEW had Captain Insano gear made, apparently different gear from what Wight used in The Acclaimed’s video, and while plans are being discussed, it remains to be seen when Insano will step into the AEW ring.

#TheAcclaimed drops their latest music video "A Hand For A Hand" RIGHT NOW!

It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/yhPIc6XHAD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2022

