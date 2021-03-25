During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on Booker T as the final world champion in the original WCW. Here’s what he had to say:

I think the world of Book. I love him and Stevie and Sherri when they were together. You could always tell Booker was gonna be separated out as a singles. He would go out and make you believe he was never gonna stay down. He made you believe in him as a character. He made you believe he could fight. But when it was time to entertain, he would hit that spinnerooni and all the different things that he had. He was the all-around cowboy, and I was so happy he was getting his claim to fame. Once he got to the WWE, they must’ve seen it in him too.

Credit: ARN. H/T 411Mania.