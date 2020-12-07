During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson heaped praise upon Michael Cole. Here’s what he had to say:

Ironically, probably six-eight months before I was released with WWE, Michael Cole, who I respect, that’s a very hard job. He does a great job. and I told him one day – I don’t know if he remembers it – I just said, ‘You know what Michael, you’re the most professional announcer that we have in the company, and I mean it.’ He can sell anything.

A lot of the time, it’s hard to put your thoughts into what you’re watching when someone is screaming in your headset. Matter of fact, I would say you got to switch gears and go with the guy that pays your salary. That’s not who Michael Cole is. Left to his own devices, he is very effective as a wrestling announcer calling the action.