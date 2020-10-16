During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on the similarities and differences between The Brainbusters and FTR and how they would play out if the teams were to have faced each other. Here’s what he had to say:

As far as us wrestling them, I’d like to think that one advantage we might have is we were a little nastier – our thought process was a little more vicious and I have no problem kicking a guy’s knee out from under him, punting him in the head, anything we had to do to gain an advantage. Tully didn’t have a problem with it either. These guys have a skill set that is beyond ours, I just don’t know if they have that nasty, vicious frame of mind that we have, and that would be our advantage. Theirs would be the advantage that they’re just technically more sound than we are.

Credit: ARN. H/T 411Mania.