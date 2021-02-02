Pro wrestling legend Arn Anderson discussed a wide range of topics on the latest “ARN” podcast.

During it, he looked back on his WWE release in 2019. It was reported his release was due to him allowing an intoxicated Alicia Fox to wrestle a match at a WWE Live Event. He later stated at Starcast II that he didn’t want to be somewhere he was not wanted and the hours had become too much for him.

“I got the call and hung up the phone maybe three minutes before she (his wife) walked in the door. Apparently I had, I don’t know what look I had outwardly, but inwardly I was doing jumping jacks with a half twist. She said. ‘What’s wrong.’ I said, ‘I just got canned.’ She said ‘Are you ok?’ I said, ‘Never better.’ It was literally like 500 pounds had just been lifted off my shoulder.

I pointed toward the couch and I said ‘I will be sitting there this coming Monday’ We started to talk more about it and the ramifications of it. I felt great. Usually in our business, I would look at that as humiliation and what are we going to do? How are we going to get by? At that point in time, there weren’t that many places to wrestle. AEW had just started. It was like it was a panic mode situation or it should have been but I was absolutely thrilled because we prepared for this. We live beneath our means and we have taken care of our money. We did all the right things that you’re supposed to do heading into retirement. This was one of those things that was unexpected, but it was welcome. I was ready.”