Arn Anderson has shared some grim details about WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley.

The Enforcer spoke about the Hardcore Legend on the latest edition of his ARN podcast, where he opened up about his old friend’s health and how he masks his pain from the fans.

Well, you say ‘How is he not hurt and injured?’ He is. You don’t see it, he doesn’t let you see it. I don’t think he would be offended if I let the cat out of the bag. He is crippled up. He just enjoys so much still being around the business.

Anderson states that Foley’s injury woes come from years of putting his body on the line for the sport, adding that everyone is appreciative of his sacrifice and dedication to entertaining the fans.

He has pretty much volunteered his well-being and health for the entertainment of wrestling fans. And you gotta appreciate that, you gotta respect it, and you gotta just say God bless you, Mick. Thank you.

Foley will forever be remembered for taking some absolutely insane bumps in his career, which includes getting thrown from the top of a Hell in a Cell by the Undertaker at King of the Ring 1998. The former world champion tried to give Finn Balor some advice about the Hell in a Cell structure prior to the Judgment Day leader’s showdown with Edge at WrestleMania 39, but it didn’t matter as the R-Rated Superstar emerged victorious at the Showcase of the Immortals.

