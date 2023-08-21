Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about The Hollywood Blondes (Steve Austin & Brian Pillman) in WCW and upper management not seeing anything in them. You can check out some highlights below:

On The Hollywood Blondes (Steve Austin & Brian Pillman) and their WCW Tag Team Title win:

“Yes, they did. That was great manipulation of the referee, of the partner of the situation where they were, you know, in the ring, what position they were in, capitalizing on the referee’s back being turned. It was vintage heel stuff. Pillman using his flying high-flying abilities is now blowing up on him. That’s how you keep your same style, and you do your same stuff. It just has different outcomes, and you put it in different places. So those guys were getting better every time they wrestled together. And it picked up the pace as far as being a quicker pace match because these guys were in great ring shape.”

On WCW officials not seeing The Hollywood Blondes as big singles stars:

“I think that’s what it was. I don’t think that they looked at them as single mega stars, and when they put them together, boy, they just took advantage of it and made it a great team.”

