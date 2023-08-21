Big E is ready to see his longtime partner/friend Xavier Woods win a world title in WWE.

The New Day member spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Steve Fall from The Ten Count, where he was asked about Woods potentially winning the company’s top prize. Big E not only thinks it should happen, but goes on to call Woods one of the most underrated talents on the roster.

That’s something that, obviously, he’s so talented and something that we’ve been pushing for. He is a guy who, people know how talented he is, but I still feel in many ways he’s one of the most underrated guys on the roster. He’s still so incredible and so worthy and deserving. I always want the best things for both of partners.

Staying on the subject, Big E pitches for Woods to win a major singles title, including a world title, at some point due to how deserving he is of the opportunity.

Woods is definitely a guy, I’d love to see him get a real run at a singles title. I know he’s been talking about the IC Title as of late, and going from there. I’d love to see him be a World Champion. He’s deserving.

Big E has been sidelined with a neck injury since 2022 and may never wrestle again. That hasn’t stopped the former world champion from staying busy as he recently booked a movie alongside UFC legend Randy Couture. You can read about that here, or check out his full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)