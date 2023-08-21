Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about whether Eugene, aka Nick Dinsmore, is overrated or underrated. Angle beat Eugene at WWE SummerSlam 2005. Here is what he had to say:

“I think he’s underrated. I think that Eugene could have had a more formidable career. I think he could have been Intercontinental Champion. They never gave him that opportunity, and I think he could have done some excellent stuff with him. His gimmick was entertaining, especially when he was with Christy Hemme. And I think those two could have done some perfect things together.”

